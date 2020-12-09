Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

