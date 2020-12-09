Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 214,382 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,994 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 69,855 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.