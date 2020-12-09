Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

