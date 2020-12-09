Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

