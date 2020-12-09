Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $267.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

