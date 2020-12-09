Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $735,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $16,276,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

