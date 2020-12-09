Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $667,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twilio were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $320.80 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.