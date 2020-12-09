Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $609,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

