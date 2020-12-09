Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $502,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 28.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

