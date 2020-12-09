Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $473,000 Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BVN stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

