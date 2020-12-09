Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Snap were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,507,332 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,102.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

