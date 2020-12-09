Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SINA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SINA by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SINA by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.16. SINA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

