Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $146.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

