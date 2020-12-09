Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

