Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weibo were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ WB opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

