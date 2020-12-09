Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagen were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,355,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,733 shares of company stock worth $28,012,735 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

