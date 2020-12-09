Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

