Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Peter N. Witty Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cable One stock opened at $2,089.01 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,838.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.