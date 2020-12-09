C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

