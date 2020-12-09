C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 4th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

