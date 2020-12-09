Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $27.61 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

