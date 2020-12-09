Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

