Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $46.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,151,859,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
