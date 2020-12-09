Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $46.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,151,859,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,043.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

