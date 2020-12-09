Brokers Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

