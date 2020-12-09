Brokers Offer Predictions for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $123.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $102,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $42,577,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.