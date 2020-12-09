Brokers Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,493,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,488,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,861 shares of company stock valued at $115,021,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

