Brokers Issue Forecasts for iCAD, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iCAD by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

