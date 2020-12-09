Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.83. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

