Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.70

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.04, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

