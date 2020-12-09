Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.70

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $707.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.04, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
