Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

