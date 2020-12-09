Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,855 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

INFO stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.