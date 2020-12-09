Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.10 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,796 shares of company stock worth $100,024,729. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.