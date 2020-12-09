Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

