Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

