Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,690,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

