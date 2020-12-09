Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,411 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.