Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of Acacia Research worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

