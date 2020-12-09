Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after buying an additional 52,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $291.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.95. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

