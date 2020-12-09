Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1 Million in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment in the third quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment in the third quarter valued at about $7,143,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment in the third quarter valued at about $10,060,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHICU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

