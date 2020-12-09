Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ACRE opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

