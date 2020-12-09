Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,985 Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Watford at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Watford by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $690.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Research analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

