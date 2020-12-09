BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $81.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $70.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.