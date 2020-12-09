BNP Paribas Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Outperform

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $37.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Experian has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

