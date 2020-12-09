BMO Capital Markets Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $38.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 114.33% from the company’s previous close.

DYNDF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dye & Durham in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $17.73 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

