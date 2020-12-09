BMO Capital Markets Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$32.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.

LB opened at C$33.37 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

