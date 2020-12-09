BMO Capital Markets Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$32.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.
LB opened at C$33.37 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.70.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.