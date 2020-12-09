BMO Capital Markets Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $57.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $91.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

