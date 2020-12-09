BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $2.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

