BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

