BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

BLRX opened at $2.45 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

