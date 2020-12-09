Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $120.00 at SVB Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

BHVN opened at $90.17 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and have sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

